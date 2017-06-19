New head of school chosen for Teton V...

New head of school chosen for Teton Valley Community School

Teton Valley Community School, a prekindergarten through eighth-grade independent school in Victor, Idaho, will welcome a new head of school in the fall. Michelle Heaton comes to the school from the Fenn School in Concord, Massachusetts.

