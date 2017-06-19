Ex Israeli solider wants to legalise ...

Ex Israeli solider wants to legalise pepper spray, tasers

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Daily Mail

'We need tools to fight these thugs': Former Israeli soldier wants to enter politics and arm citizens with pepper spray and tasers so they can defend against African Apex gang members A former Israeli soldier and self-defence instructor will run for parliament to give people the power to use pepper spray and tasers on African Apex gang members. Avi Yemeni, a conservative Jewish activist, has set up a new Facebook page, Make Victoria Safe Again, to outline his plan to smash Sudanese thugs and tackle Victoria's crime wave.

