Victoria cops raw deal on rail infras...

Victoria cops raw deal on rail infrastructure

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

Despite some good elements in the federal budget, there is a powerful feeling that Victoria has been squarely shortchanged when it comes to infrastructure funding and that this will have an appalling blocker effect on some of the key projects which are instrumental to regional growth. The headline-grabbing $75 billion in infrastructure funding promise suddenly means very little when it is spread over 10 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) 3 hr Lauren D 48
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr 12 Croo 4
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr 12 Croo 23
Incest video Mar '17 Jay 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
the largest free sex singles site!! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Adolfo Kuliga 1
accident (Sep '12) Sep '12 loa 1
See all Victor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victor Forum Now

Victor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Victor, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC