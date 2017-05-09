Budget 2017: Victoria shortchanged in...

Budget 2017: Victoria shortchanged in $75b infrastructure spending spree

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Age

A 10-year, $75 billion infrastructure spending spree, including a potential buy-out of the Snowy Hydro scheme from the states and a $20 billion "once in a generation" rail line upgrade, is the centrepiece of the Turnbull government's economic growth plan. But the $1 billion directed towards Victorian road and rail projects in this year's budget falls short of the $6.6 billion that Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas said during last Tuesday's state budget would be a "fair share" of the national infrastructure spend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) 3 hr Lauren D 48
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr 12 Croo 4
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr 12 Croo 23
Incest video Mar '17 Jay 1
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
the largest free sex singles site!! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Adolfo Kuliga 1
accident (Sep '12) Sep '12 loa 1
See all Victor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victor Forum Now

Victor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Victor, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,974,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC