The fascinating stories of town's buried Victorians

1 hr ago

Many of those who came went on the fascinating Cemetery Trail, led by Linden Secker, who is a leading researcher for the Holbeach Cemetery Chapels Trustees . Visiting 20 different graves, Linden delighted people with his stories of the Victorians buried there, mentioning more than 75 occupations, including a tallow chandler, a higgler and a rat catcher.

