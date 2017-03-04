First home buyers: Stamp duty cuts fo...

First home buyers: Stamp duty cuts for houses worth up to $600,000

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Age

Tens of thousands of first home buyers will no longer have to pay stamp duty on properties worth up to $600,000 under an Andrews government plan to make housing more affordable. Long-awaited reforms to be unveiled on Sunday will give new home owners savings of up to $15,000 by exempting them from stamp duty on new and existing properties, in a bid to help more Victorians to break into the expensive housing market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Feb 27 Joey 20
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Feb 19 James 43
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec '16 Me is girl 1
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Nov '16 Driller 3
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
the largest free sex singles site!! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Adolfo Kuliga 1
See all Victor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Teton County was issued at March 05 at 11:18AM MST

Victor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Victor, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 279,345,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC