First home buyers: Stamp duty cuts for houses worth up to $600,000
Tens of thousands of first home buyers will no longer have to pay stamp duty on properties worth up to $600,000 under an Andrews government plan to make housing more affordable. Long-awaited reforms to be unveiled on Sunday will give new home owners savings of up to $15,000 by exempting them from stamp duty on new and existing properties, in a bid to help more Victorians to break into the expensive housing market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Victor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Feb 27
|Joey
|20
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Feb 19
|James
|43
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec '16
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec '16
|Me is girl
|1
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|Driller
|3
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|the largest free sex singles site!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Adolfo Kuliga
|1
Find what you want!
Search Victor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC