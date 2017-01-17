SES warn of scammers

SES warn of scammers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

A statement on the Victoria State Emergency Service website said many Victorians had received phone calls about the purchase of raffle tickets, which the caller claimed was for the benefit of VICSES volunteers. "When VICSES volunteers do collect donations from their communities, they wear full uniform and carry photo identification identifying them as volunteers from their local VICSES unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Victor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15) Fri fuckyouall 95
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Jan 5 spelliccia 38
Ever stripped a sleeping girl Dec '16 Stripper 1
Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ... Dec '16 Me is girl 1
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Nov '16 Jay 17
Bored and horny at work Nov '16 Driller 3
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
See all Victor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Victor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Teton County was issued at January 21 at 1:16PM MST

Victor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Victor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Victor, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,282 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC