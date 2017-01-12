Warrants issued for Rigby home invasion suspect
Nearly two months after an unidentified suspect fled the scene of a home invasion, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies continue to search for him. Sheriff Steve Anderson said arrest warrants have been issued for the man but the sheriff would not release any identifying features of the suspect.
