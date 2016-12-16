Storm expected to worsen; parking res...

Storm expected to worsen; parking restrictions in effect

Friday Dec 16

Several inches of snow this morning has triggered parking restrictions around Idaho Falls as plows make their way through neighborhoods. Under the city's newly-adopted snow and ice control policies, plowing begins after two inches of snow has accumulated.

