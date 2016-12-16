Storm expected to worsen; parking restrictions in effect
Several inches of snow this morning has triggered parking restrictions around Idaho Falls as plows make their way through neighborhoods. Under the city's newly-adopted snow and ice control policies, plowing begins after two inches of snow has accumulated.
