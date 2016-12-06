Few details released in Rigby home invasion

The suspect in a Jefferson County home invasion who was shot by the homeowner's son told investigators he doesn't know who his reported accomplice is, court records show. William Shinkle, 32, of Victor, told Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators that he broke into a home Oct. 27 near 4300 East and 300 North because he had been told there was a safe in the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.