By Gaslight
At the edges of Steven Price's By Gaslight are two eerily familiar characters. One is the coroner, Dr. Breck, whose head "sway[s] at the end of his neck, snakelike and grotesque" , and performs impossible-seeming readings of crime scenes, and the other is Gabriel Utterson, a shady lawyer who conducts business for one of our protagonists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Little Professor.
Add your comments below
Victor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Fri
|bottombetty
|36
|Have you ever had sex with a girl in elementary... (May '15)
|Dec 20
|Anonymous
|89
|Ever stripped a sleeping girl
|Dec 4
|Stripper
|1
|Have you ever stripped a younger brother while ...
|Dec 3
|Me is girl
|1
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Nov 30
|Jay
|17
|Bored and horny at work
|Nov 29
|Driller
|3
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Victor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC