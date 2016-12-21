By Gaslight

Thursday Dec 22

At the edges of Steven Price's By Gaslight are two eerily familiar characters. One is the coroner, Dr. Breck, whose head "sway[s] at the end of his neck, snakelike and grotesque" , and performs impossible-seeming readings of crime scenes, and the other is Gabriel Utterson, a shady lawyer who conducts business for one of our protagonists.

