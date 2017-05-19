Water service may be restored by weekend, mayor says
City officials could have a better idea when water service could be restored in Vicksburg later Friday afternoon, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. Flaggs said noon Friday workers had dug up the water pipe and believe a gasket may have been the cause of the leak that forced workers at the city's Water Treatment Plant to shut down water service to the city Wednesday.
