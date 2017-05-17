Water outage could last days

Water outage could last days

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vicksburg Post

A leaking underground main waterline buried in the city's flooded well field has left Vicksburg without water, and the city could remain without for five days or longer, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the city's water treatment plant on Haining Road, Flaggs said the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have declared an emergency "because we have absolutely no water anywhere in Vicksburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ... Apr 23 Weather Station 2
Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl... Apr '17 Mabel Allen 1
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... (Nov '16) Nov '16 jingles4 1
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at May 19 at 11:54AM CDT

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Microsoft
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC