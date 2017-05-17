Water outage could last days

A leaking underground main waterline buried in the city's flooded well field has left Vicksburg without water, and the city could remain without for five days or longer, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Wednesday. Speaking at a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the city's water treatment plant on Haining Road, Flaggs said the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have declared an emergency "because we have absolutely no water anywhere in Vicksburg.

