Vicksburg residents stranded by flood waters as Mississippi River crests

14 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

During Vicksburg's water outage, many residents were fleeing flood waters or trying to stay by boating to their homes. Monday morning, the river reached its crest, but it will be many days before residents can return home and the waters recede.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at May 23 at 12:10PM CDT

