Units respond to hazardous material call

Acid leaking from a truck forced authorities to shut down the westbound Interstate 20 truck scales and briefly close one lane of the Interstate Tuesday evening. The incident occurred about 5:41 p.m. Warren County Emergency Management director John Elfer said a truck owned by International Extrusion traveling from Calhoun, Ga., to Texas carrying acid-based chemicals sulfamic, sodium hydroxide and a corrosive acid pulled into the scales and the driver reported he had a leak.

