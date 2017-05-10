Riverwalk's Pet Parade to honor the a...

Riverwalk's Pet Parade to honor the armed forces

Here's your opportunity to show the entire community how cool your dog is, and honor our armed forces on Armed Forces Day. Riverwalk Casino is sponsoring the first of what is hoped to be an annual 4 PAWS Sake Pet Parade, featuring dogs of the Vicksburg-Warren County community, on May 20 in downtown Vicksburg.

