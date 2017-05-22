Rain knocks out power to thousands as area recovers from water outage
Trees blown down by high winds on Entergy transmission lines has knocked out power Sunday afternoon to more than 7,000 customers. The outage occurred about 2:30 p.m. Sunday when a severe thunderstorm passed through Warren County with high winds and rain.
