No arrests yet in Monday shooting
A Vicksburg man was wounded early Monday morning when he was shot in the face during an incident in the area of Ken Karyl and Military avenues, Vicksburg police Capt. Sandra Williams said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ...
|Apr 23
|Weather Station
|2
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC