More indictments handed down by recent grand jury
A Vicksburg man has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury of aggravated assault-domestic violence involving an incident in which he allegedly beat his wife. Derrie Warren, 42, 691 Belva Drive, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with a closed fist and forcing her to get medical help during an incident that occurred in June 2016.
