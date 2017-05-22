More indictments handed down by recen...

More indictments handed down by recent grand jury

A Vicksburg man has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury of aggravated assault-domestic violence involving an incident in which he allegedly beat his wife. Derrie Warren, 42, 691 Belva Drive, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with a closed fist and forcing her to get medical help during an incident that occurred in June 2016.

