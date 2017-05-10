Mississippi avoids steep increases in...

Mississippi avoids steep increases in premature deaths

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Newms360.com

Mississippi sidestepped national trends, seeing improvements in premature death rates as other states felt the impact rising deaths from drug overdoses. The annual analysis of county health data by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute found significant increase premature deaths between 2014 and 2015 across the country as a whole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ... Apr 23 Weather Station 2
Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl... Apr '17 Mabel Allen 1
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at May 10 at 10:55AM CDT

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,295 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC