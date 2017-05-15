MDOT to close 465 Tuesday
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced it will close Mississippi 465 Tuesday. The National Weather service Monday increased the forecasted crest for the Mississippi River at Vicksburg to 48 feet, and MDOT Central District Engineer Kevin Magee said the highway, which is the only direct Route to the Eagle Lake community is expected to go underwater sometime Tuesday.
