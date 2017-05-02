Mayfield wins primary for North Ward ...

Mayfield wins primary for North Ward Alderman

Read more: Vicksburg Post

Incumbent Michael Mayfield Sr. defeated John Carroll Sr. in Tuesday's Democratic primary for North Ward Alderman. Mayfield received 1085 votes to Carroll's 530 to win the primary with 67.2 percent of the vote.

