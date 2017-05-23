Leader in Me to expand to high schools

Following last week's unanimous vote by the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees, VWSD will become one of the first school systems in the world to implement the Leader in Me program from Pre-K though 12th grade. Starting with the 2017-18 school year, Vicksburg High School, Warren Central High School and River City Early College will be among 25 high schools throughout the world that will be implementing the Leader in Me program at the high school level.

