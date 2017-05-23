Leader in Me to expand to high schools
Following last week's unanimous vote by the Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees, VWSD will become one of the first school systems in the world to implement the Leader in Me program from Pre-K though 12th grade. Starting with the 2017-18 school year, Vicksburg High School, Warren Central High School and River City Early College will be among 25 high schools throughout the world that will be implementing the Leader in Me program at the high school level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ...
|Apr '17
|Weather Station
|2
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC