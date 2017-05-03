High winds cause outages, block Inter...

High winds cause outages, block Interstate

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Vicksburg Post

High winds knocking down trees and limbs on power lines are blamed for a power outage affecting 1,905 Entergy Customers in Warren County, Entergy customer representative Shelia McKinnis said. She said the outages are scattered throughout the county, with 247 of them in the Freetown Road and Oak Ridge Road areas, where a large tree damaged five power poles on Freetown Road and took down lines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ... Apr 23 Weather Station 2
Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl... Apr 7 Mabel Allen 1
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at May 04 at 11:03AM CDT

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC