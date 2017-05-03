High winds cause outages, block Interstate

High winds knocking down trees and limbs on power lines are blamed for a power outage affecting 1,905 Entergy Customers in Warren County, Entergy customer representative Shelia McKinnis said. She said the outages are scattered throughout the county, with 247 of them in the Freetown Road and Oak Ridge Road areas, where a large tree damaged five power poles on Freetown Road and took down lines.

