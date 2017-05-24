Forecast for flood increased
Increased water flow from the Arkansas and White rivers in Arkansas has forced National Weather Service forecasters to increase the Mississippi River's crest at Vicksburg from 48 to 49 feet. The crest is expected to reach Vicksburg Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ...
|Apr '17
|Weather Station
|2
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC