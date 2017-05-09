Flood-prone areas being impacted as Mississippi River rises
The owner of Chotard Landing Resort, which is located on the riverside of the levee north of Eagle Lake, is well aware of what Old Man River can do when it gets out of its banks and spreads across the landscape. The spring flood of 2011 covered his store, restaurant and washateria, and flooded the camps of weekenders who stay at the resort during the summer.
