Democratic nominations in mayor, North Ward alderman up for grabs
City voters head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in four elections to select the Democratic Party nominees for Vicksburg Mayor, North and South Ward Alderman and representatives the county's Democratic Executive Committee. Vicksburg Election Commission chairman Clyde Redmon said the polls are open until 7 p.m., "And any voter in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote; we're going to have some good weather for an election."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ...
|Apr 23
|Weather Station
|2
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC