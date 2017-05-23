Culkin working to restore pressure throughout system
Full pressure has been restored to the majority of the Culkin Water District's system as of Tuesday morning, but customers in the Mount Alban and Silver Creek areas still have low pressure or no water, district manager John Gunn said. Culkin Water customers lost water May 19 after the system lost pressure due to high usage related to the system wide outage in the city of Vicksburg that started Wednesday at 11a.m. Culkin relies on a subsidy from the city of Vicksburg's system during times of high use, but were unable to receive the needed support during the city's outage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ...
|Apr '17
|Weather Station
|2
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC