Culkin working to restore pressure throughout system

14 hrs ago Read more: Vicksburg Post

Full pressure has been restored to the majority of the Culkin Water District's system as of Tuesday morning, but customers in the Mount Alban and Silver Creek areas still have low pressure or no water, district manager John Gunn said. Culkin Water customers lost water May 19 after the system lost pressure due to high usage related to the system wide outage in the city of Vicksburg that started Wednesday at 11a.m. Culkin relies on a subsidy from the city of Vicksburg's system during times of high use, but were unable to receive the needed support during the city's outage.

