Culkin not out of water, manager says
Gunn said the water district's pressure went down because of excessive use because Vicksburg residents were getting water from two sites in the district and district customers helping friends and relatives in the wake of a break in a main city line that cut off water service Vicksburg customers. Gunn said, however, he planned to shut the system down for about two hours to fill a 1 million gallon tank and rebuild pressure, "And after that, we should be all right."
