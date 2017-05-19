Crews complete dam around water main ...

Crews complete dam around water main break

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Vicksburg Post

After 30 hours of work, crews completed construction of a makeshift, earthen dam that now surrounds an area city officials believe lies the cause of the Vicksburg's citywide water outage. The dam was built to give workers and equipment access to a broken 36-inch main waterline that ruptured Wednesday, forcing city officials to shut down the city's water treatment plant and cutting off the city's water supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ... Apr 23 Weather Station 2
Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl... Apr '17 Mabel Allen 1
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... (Nov '16) Nov '16 jingles4 1
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at May 20 at 9:59PM CDT

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC