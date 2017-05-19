Crews complete dam around water main break
After 30 hours of work, crews completed construction of a makeshift, earthen dam that now surrounds an area city officials believe lies the cause of the Vicksburg's citywide water outage. The dam was built to give workers and equipment access to a broken 36-inch main waterline that ruptured Wednesday, forcing city officials to shut down the city's water treatment plant and cutting off the city's water supply.
