County's population continues to decline
It's the fifth time in the six years since the last census was conducted in 2010 that the county has lost residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates for 2016, released in late March. The Census Bureau estimates that Warren County experienced a net population loss of 402 residents from 2015 to 2016 when births, deaths and immigration are taken into account.
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ...
|Apr 23
|Weather Station
|2
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr '17
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
