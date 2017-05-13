County's population continues to decline

It's the fifth time in the six years since the last census was conducted in 2010 that the county has lost residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates for 2016, released in late March. The Census Bureau estimates that Warren County experienced a net population loss of 402 residents from 2015 to 2016 when births, deaths and immigration are taken into account.

