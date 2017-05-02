County's effort to demolish bridge hits snag
The county's attempts to raze the old Mississippi 3 bridge in the northern part of Warren County could take longer. Supervisors received three bids Monday to remove the bridge, which has been replaced, but all three were more than the projected $75,000 estimated to do the job.
