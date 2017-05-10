Civil War battlefield protected area expands in Mississippi
The Civil War Trust says in a news release Tuesday that it has paid nearly $1.3 million to buy 319 acres associated with the Battle of Champion Hill. With the addition of that land, nearly 800 acres at the site are being protected from development.
