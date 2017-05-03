Chocolate Affair scheduled for Thursd...

Chocolate Affair scheduled for Thursday evening

13 hrs ago Read more: Vicksburg Post

The Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation has scheduled the ninth annual Chocolate Affair at 7 p.m. Thursday in the SCH Auditorium, 1302 Adams St. Advance tickets are on sale for the event and are $25 per person for SCHF members and $30 for nonmembers and are available at the SCHF business office, 1302 Adams St., Frederick's Boutique, 1218 Washington St., Paper Plus, 1318 Washington St., by calling 601-631-2997 and online at chocolateaffair2017.eventbrite.com. The ninth annual installment is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4 in the SCH Auditorium.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at May 03 at 9:09PM CDT

