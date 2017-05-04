Another abandoned building at Whispering Woods destroyed by fire
Vicksburg firefighters remained on the scene Thursday morning putting out hot spots after fire destroyed an apartment building at the Whispering Woods apartment complex at 780 U.S. 61 North Wednesday night. The fire was the second in less the three months and the fourth in the last 15 months at the apartment complex, which has been condemned by the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ...
|Apr 23
|Weather Station
|2
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC