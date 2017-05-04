Another abandoned building at Whisper...

Another abandoned building at Whispering Woods destroyed by fire

Vicksburg firefighters remained on the scene Thursday morning putting out hot spots after fire destroyed an apartment building at the Whispering Woods apartment complex at 780 U.S. 61 North Wednesday night. The fire was the second in less the three months and the fourth in the last 15 months at the apartment complex, which has been condemned by the city.

