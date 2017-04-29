Weather Service updates flooding fore...

Weather Service updates flooding forecast

Some areas of Vicksburg and northern Warren County could see flooding as the Mississippi River is expected to crest above flood stage by mid-May, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. Vicksburg and northern Warren County experienced severe flooding in December 2015 and January 2016 when a swollen Mississippi River crested at 50.23 feet on Jan. 15, 2016, according to National Weather Service records.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at April 30 at 10:00PM CDT

