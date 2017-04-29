Weather Service updates flooding forecast

Some areas of Vicksburg and northern Warren County could see flooding as the Mississippi River is expected to crest above flood stage by mid-May, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. Vicksburg and northern Warren County experienced severe flooding in December 2015 and January 2016 when a swollen Mississippi River crested at 50.23 feet on Jan. 15, 2016, according to National Weather Service records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.