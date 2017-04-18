Waste Managementa s contract in doubt after late filing

A new company may be taking over the solid waste management services for Vicksburg starting in July after Waste Management failed to turn its proposal into the City Clerk's office on time Monday. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the advertisement of bids for solid waste management at its Feb. 10 meeting and set a deadline of April 17 at 9 a.m. The Waste Management proposal was time stamped at 9:07 a.m. Buford Clark, a representative from Waste Management, asked the board to consider the Waste Management bid because although the time stamp was for 9:07 a.m., they were in city hall at 9 a.m. "We were at the door at 9 o'clock this morning," Clark said during the meeting.

