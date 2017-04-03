Vicksburg coach arrested for DUI driving school vehicle
Warren County Sheriff's Department confirms that on Wednesday, 38- year-old Marcus Rogers was arrested and charged with a DUI after an accident. Sheriff Martin Pace said that the wreck indicated the car was leased to Vicksburg Warren School District.
