Talk on Grierson's Raid set for Tuesday

Gerald Jones will present a free talk on Grierson's Raid at the next meeting of the Jefferson County Civil War Round Table, which will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson County Historical Society, 615 W. First St. In April 1863 General Ulysses S. Grant made plans to again assault Vicksburg, Miss. This time he wanted to cross the Mississippi below Vicksburg and attack from the east.

