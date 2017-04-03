Talk on Grierson's Raid set for Tuesday

Talk on Grierson's Raid set for Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The Madison Courier

Gerald Jones will present a free talk on Grierson's Raid at the next meeting of the Jefferson County Civil War Round Table, which will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson County Historical Society, 615 W. First St. In April 1863 General Ulysses S. Grant made plans to again assault Vicksburg, Miss. This time he wanted to cross the Mississippi below Vicksburg and attack from the east.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
News Critics: Byram leaders all white (Sep '10) Nov '16 TashaB 14
News Our Opinion: Chaney makes a timely health care ... Nov '16 Duh 6
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at April 05 at 9:44AM CDT

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC