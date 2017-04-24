Severe weather takes aim at Mississip...

Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other southern states

Forecasters say there will be a risk of large hail and wind damage as thunderstorms threaten Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center has placed a large part of Mississippi at the highest risk of severe storms on Saturday.

Freedom

Tupelo, MS

#1 Saturday Apr 22
Just rain please stop with the drama.
Weather Station

Tupelo, MS

#2 Sunday Apr 23
The tornado hit the ground and was gone and 8 hours later the daily paper warned the people in its path by throwing a wet daily journal in the driveway. Is there a good paper in Tupelo?
