Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other southern states
There are 2 comments on the Newms360.com story from Saturday Apr 22, titled Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other southern states. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Forecasters say there will be a risk of large hail and wind damage as thunderstorms threaten Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. The national Storm Prediction Center has placed a large part of Mississippi at the highest risk of severe storms on Saturday.
#1 Saturday Apr 22
Just rain please stop with the drama.
#2 Sunday Apr 23
The tornado hit the ground and was gone and 8 hours later the daily paper warned the people in its path by throwing a wet daily journal in the driveway. Is there a good paper in Tupelo?
