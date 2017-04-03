Severe weather blasts Vicksburg, Warr...

Severe weather blasts Vicksburg, Warren County

A line of strong thunderstorms packing heavy rains, lightning and the potential for tornadoes knocked down trees, caused scattered flooding across Vicksburg and Warren County and was responsible for putting almost 5,000 area residents in the dark. According to the rain gauge at Vicksburg's water treatment plant on Haining Road, the storm dumped 10 inches of rain from the time the storm began early Sunday evening until the deluge stopped sometime early Monday morning.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Warren County was issued at April 04 at 9:30AM CDT

