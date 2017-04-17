Riverboat visitors could top 40,000 i...

Riverboat visitors could top 40,000 in 2017

Monday Apr 17

Last year, more than 30,000 visitors made their way to Vicksburg by way of a variety of riverboats. They stepped off on the city's waterfront and made their way in and around the sights and shops in Vicksburg, bringing with them a significant economic impact.

