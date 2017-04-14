Residents are the key: 13 arrested during Operation Cezar
Do you think it was that simple when state and local law enforcement agencies came calling on houses throughout Vicksburg and Warren County early Wednesday? During Operation Cezar, a widespread warrant sweep, 13 individuals were arrested in connection with a long list of drug and firearm charges. Throughout the morning, the list of those arrested kept growing and the list of those actively selling and distributing drugs in our community kept getting smaller.
