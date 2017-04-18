Reported runaway found safe in Jackson

Reported runaway found safe in Jackson

Vicksburg Chief of Police Walter Armstrong reported Tuesday evening that Lee had been found safe in the Jackson area and was being taken to a Jackson medical facility to be examined. Following that examination, Lee, who was reported missing on March 28, would be brought back to Vicksburg and her family.

