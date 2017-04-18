Reported runaway found safe in Jackson
Vicksburg Chief of Police Walter Armstrong reported Tuesday evening that Lee had been found safe in the Jackson area and was being taken to a Jackson medical facility to be examined. Following that examination, Lee, who was reported missing on March 28, would be brought back to Vicksburg and her family.
