Report: Police have been fair in ticketing
The Vicksburg Police Department does not target blacks in the city with traffic tickets, according to the report by a special committee appointed to audit tickets issued by the police and police department crime statistics. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. appointed the four-member committee in January in response to complaints by Warren County NAACP president John Shorter that police were unfairly targeting and writing tickets to harass blacks.
