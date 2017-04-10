Report: Police have been fair in ticketing

The Vicksburg Police Department does not target blacks in the city with traffic tickets, according to the report by a special committee appointed to audit tickets issued by the police and police department crime statistics. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. appointed the four-member committee in January in response to complaints by Warren County NAACP president John Shorter that police were unfairly targeting and writing tickets to harass blacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.