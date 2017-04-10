Report: Police have been fair in tick...

Report: Police have been fair in ticketing

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Vicksburg Post

The Vicksburg Police Department does not target blacks in the city with traffic tickets, according to the report by a special committee appointed to audit tickets issued by the police and police department crime statistics. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. appointed the four-member committee in January in response to complaints by Warren County NAACP president John Shorter that police were unfairly targeting and writing tickets to harass blacks.

