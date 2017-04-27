Rehab a building downtown and reap rewards
Currently there are four incentives that may be available to a property owner planning to rehabilitate a building within downtown Vicksburg. These incentives are the Main Street Program FaA ade Grant, the city of Vicksburg Tax Abatement, State of Mississippi Historic Preservation Tax Credit, and the Federal Historic Investment Tax Credit.
