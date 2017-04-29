Primary candidates make final push for votes
Candidates in Tuesday's Democratic primary for municipal offices are making their final appeals to the voters as they move into the last days before voters go to the polls to select the party's nominees for Mayor and North and South Ward aldermen. Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the primary for mayor, incumbent George Flaggs Jr., District 3 Warren County Supervisor Charles Selmon and Mitchell Dent, a former Vicksburg police chief and deputy chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Vicksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ...
|Apr 23
|Weather Station
|2
|Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl...
|Apr 7
|Mabel Allen
|1
|Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon
|Jan '17
|Sanadana
|1
|Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house
|Jan '17
|JRB1861
|1
|why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08)
|Dec '16
|Jakki
|46
|History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|ciacitygirl
|83
|Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe...
|Nov '16
|jingles4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vicksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC