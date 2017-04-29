Primary candidates make final push for votes

Candidates in Tuesday's Democratic primary for municipal offices are making their final appeals to the voters as they move into the last days before voters go to the polls to select the party's nominees for Mayor and North and South Ward aldermen. Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the primary for mayor, incumbent George Flaggs Jr., District 3 Warren County Supervisor Charles Selmon and Mitchell Dent, a former Vicksburg police chief and deputy chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.