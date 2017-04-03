NWS: Spring flood projections just a averagea

When the warm days of spring become more consistent, people living and working along the Mississippi River and its tributaries start becoming cautious about another aspect of spring besides blooming plants and cutting the grass. Over the river's history, springtime has become synonymous with flooding along the lower Mississippi River Basin, and two examples - the Great Flood of 1927 and the Spring 2011 Flood - both occurred in April.

