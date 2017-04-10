Landslide threatening a popular Vicks...

Landslide threatening a popular Vicksburg park

Tuesday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

One of the most popular parks in Vicksburg is caving in and it's threatening trees, land and equipment in the area. Riverfront Park, located on Washington Street, overlooks the Mississippi River and while it may look like a normal park where nothing is wrong, that is not the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Vicksburg, MS

