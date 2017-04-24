'Landscape on the Edge'

'Landscape on the Edge'

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: HistoryNet

Vicksburg, a strategic, well-fortified hub of the Confederacy, lay squarely in the path of a Union victory. What Union troops discovered when they arrived at Vicksburg and Port Hudson, La., was a landscape arrayed against the Union aims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vicksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Severe weather takes aim at Mississippi, other ... Apr 23 Weather Station 2
Wake up, our Food & Water is being poisoned, cl... Apr 7 Mabel Allen 1
Truck on fire 61 South Tue. Jan. 10th around noon Jan '17 Sanadana 1
News Inside the eerie Mississippi hoarder's house Jan '17 JRB1861 1
why is vicksburg SO BORING (Jun '08) Dec '16 Jakki 46
History of Utica Mississippi (Apr '08) Dec '16 ciacitygirl 83
News Little Free Library group here doubles goal ahe... Nov '16 jingles4 1
See all Vicksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vicksburg Forum Now

Vicksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vicksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Vicksburg, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC